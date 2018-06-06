Namibia: Spotlight On Lüderitz Waterfront Maladministration

Public enterprises minister Leon Jooste has demanded answers from the Luderitz Waterfront Development Company (LWDC) over allegations of maladministration.

In a letter dated 21 May, Jooste addressed LWDC chairperson, Angel Tordesillas, and demanded answers to allegations related to spending on subsistence and travel (S&T) allowances by the entity's CEO, Fluksman Samuehl, as well as that he did not have a performance agreement or contract term limit.

According to Jooste, it was also alleged that the parastatal did not have performance management, human resources and S&T allowances policies and that it did not comply with the Public Procurement Act.

An evasive Tordesillas told The Namibian last month that the LWDC board would discuss the issue of the costs of Samuehl's trips abroad. It is unclear whether the board has met since then and whether the issue featured on the agenda and what had been resolved.

Tordesillas made the comment about the board discussion after it was revealed that Samuehl had been accompanied by his wife, Kauna, and a Billy Hashipala on some trips outside the country that were paid for by the parastatal.

It was alleged that Hashipala, who was not an employee of LWDC, received S&T and would accompany Samuehl under the pretext of rendering driving services.

Some invoices seen by The Namibian show that the trio stayed three nights at The Commodore Hotel in Cape Town from 25 to 27 June 2017, at a cost of N$11 546,87.

Tordesillas at the time denied that Hashipala's was Samuehl's friend, and "doing tourism" at the expense of taxpayers.

Against the backdrop of maladministration allegations, Jooste demanded a copy of the CEO's employment contract, S&T and human resource policies, audited financial statements for the 2016/17 financial year, as well as the appointment letter of the procurement committee members with supporting documents and details of tenders awarded since the inception of the new procurement act.

The minister said he was informed that the parastatal had taken a decision to restructure its operations without consulting him, and demanded to see a detailed restructuring plan.

He requested a detailed risk assessment report, clearly stating all the risks and consequences of the proposed restructuring, a board resolution authorising the restructuring plan and the retrenchment of staff.

Jooste stated that because his office hadn't been informed of the restructuring, it should be stopped immediately.

The Namibian has established that the LWDC has decided to restructure because of financial and operational issues, and apparently to improve efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Because of this restructuring, only the position of marketing executive was made redundant, with documents showing that marketing duties would be outsourced to an external agency, while other responsibilities would be transferred to different existing positions within the parastatal.

The Namibian understands that CEO Samuehl ordered the affected employee, Maria Tsihovoro-Amaambo, at the end of March to stay home while her proposed retrenchment was finalised.

Jooste yesterday said it was normal for the ministry to inquire when issues are revealed by the media, and acknowledged sending the letter to Tordesillas demanding answers about maladministration.

"We will evaluate the information and decide if further action is required," he stated.

Tordesillas was given seven days to respond to the minister's letter, but has requested an extension, Jooste said.

The Namibian was also informed that finance minister Calle Schlettwein, with whom a complaint about maladministration had been lodged, had referred the matter to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for investigation.

ACC director Paulus Noa could, however, not confirm this yesterday.

"Maybe we have received such a complaint, but I cannot confirm as I am currently not in the office," Noa said.