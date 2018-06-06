The hearing of a lawsuit through which the Offshore Development Company wants the auditing firm Deloitte Namibia to be held liable for a loss of N$65 million that it suffered through an investment swindle about 15 years ago, finally got off to a start in the Windhoek High Court yesterday.

The ODC is claiming that Deloitte Namibia failed in a fundamental way to carry out its duties as the ODC's auditors during the 2002/03 financial year, by not discovering that an investment of N$34 million which had been made by the ODC was not secure, senior counsel Arnold Subel, who is heading the team of lawyers representing the state-owned company, informed acting judge Collins Parker in an opening address at the start of the hearing of a massive civil claim against the auditing firm.

Subel added that had Deloitte done even the bare minimum expected of an auditor, it would have picked up that the N$34 million investment that was reflected in the ODC's financial records was non-existent, and that in turn would have prompted the company not to invest an additional N$65 million that it also also ended up losing.

From the side of Deloitte, though, senior counsel Michael van der Nest soon struck back with a counter-accusation against the ODC's former top management and the ex-chairperson of the company's board of directors, engineer Gerd Burmeister, after he started to cross-examine Burmeister.

Burmeister confirmed while being questioned by Van der Nest that although he authorised four of the 10 payments through which the ODC supposedly invested N$65 million with a bank in Botswana, he never asked for or received any proof that those payments had gone to the bank account where he thought the money would be safely kept.

Upon getting that acknowledgement, Van der Nest charged that in fact the ODC and Burmeister themselves were "reckless in the extreme" with the making of those payments, and that the loss suffered by the ODC was caused by the company and Burmeister themselves, and not by Deloitte.

Burmeister is due to return to the witness stand to continue testifying today.

The ODC is accusing Deloitte of having failed to verify the existence of the supposed investment of N$34 million, of having failed to carry out its auditing duties with the required professional care, and of having acted negligently when the firm audited the ODC's accounts for the 2002/03 financial year.

As a result of the fact that Deloitte did not sound the alarm on the investment of N$34 million, the ODC went on to invest a further N$65 million from May 2003 to January 2004 through the same people who had been involved with the N$34 million investment, and then lost that additional investment as well, the parastatal is claiming.

Responding to the claim against it, Deloitte has in a plea filed at the court denied the allegations that it was negligent and failed to carry out its duties as auditor.

The firm has also pointed out that it informed the ODC management in April 2003 that there was no formal contract between the ODC and the company Mortgage Bond Finance and Services (MBFS), which was supposedly managing the investment of N$34 million, and that it advised the ODC to obtain such a contract in order to protect itself from possible losses.

Deloitte also states in its plea that the ODC was warned, before it invested N$34 million with MBFS, that the company was being investigated by South Africa's Financial Services Board, and was advised not to do business with MBFS.

Subel told the judge in his opening address that by the end of February 2003, which was the close of the ODC's 2002/03 financial year, MBFS was being liquidated, and that the most basic check by the ODC's auditors would have established that fact.

However, with the ODC management and board not made aware that there was a serious problem with the investment made with MBFS, the ODC authorised the reinvestment of the N$34 million through another company, Great Triangle Investments, in Botswana, and further investments totalling N$65 million were then also made through Great Triangle Investments, Subel recounted.

He also noted that according to Deloitte, it was misled by the management of the ODC. That was a completely unacceptable excuse, Subel commented, adding that the function of auditors was to independently check and verify information provided to them by the management of a company whose books they were auditing.

While the ODC is suing Deloitte for N$65 million, that amount is to be reduced by N$15 million, Burmeister stated in his testimony. That is because the ODC recovered about N$15 million of the close to N$100 million that it lost as a result of the investment swindle from the sequestrated estate of South African citizen Philip Fourie, who was in charge of Great Triangle Investments.

The ODC is being represented by Subel and senior counsel Esi Schimming-Chase, on instructions from Stephen Kenny. Van der Nest, senior counsel Raymond Heathcote and Danie Smit are representing Deloitte on instructions from Mark Kutzner.