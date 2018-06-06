South Africa: Human Delighted to Be Back With Blitzboks

He made his Springbok Sevens debut at the Stade Jean-Bouin in Paris last year and more importantly, won his first gold medal in the World Rugby Sevens Series, and this week, Dewald Human re-joined his fellow Blitzboks in the French capital.

Human, who captained the Blitzboks in Hong Kong earlier this season, will only make a second appearance in the 2017/18 World Rugby Sevens Series for his team, but he is hopeful the result will be the same as a year ago. "Of course I have good memories of this tournament," said Human ahead of this weekend's Paris Sevens. "I won my first cap for the team here, something I was immensely proud of and I still am. To top that, we went on to win the tournament.

"It is great to be back with these guys, there are some legendary players in the squad. Two of them, Cecil Afrika and Branco du Preez, unfortunately had to return home due to injury, but that gives me an opportunity to step into their boots and contribute." Human's young side took bronze in Hong Kong and according to the playmaker, gave all of them, himself included, a lot of confidence.

"That was good for us, as we went there with little pressure and just expressed ourselves," said Human. "Our performances did everyone a lot of good and the respect and positive input we received from the squad back home was awesome. "It went well in Hong Kong, so for me personally, I am confident in what is expected of me. I am surrounded by great players and that will make the job easier. Ultimately, the Blitzboks have the same thing in mind. We just want to give our best and make our country proud." The Blitzboks are seven points behind Fiji in the overall standings and depending on the results this weekend, can still defend their World Series title.

They face Russia, Canada and Scotland, whom they beat in last year's final for a memorable win, as that also clinched the series.

