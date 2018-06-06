South Africa: Premier Sisi Ntombela Condemns Unfortunate Remarks By Mayor of Dihlabeng Against President Cyril Ramaphosa

press release

The Premier of the Free State, Hon. Sefora 'Sisi' Ntombela, has learnt of the unfortunate remarks uttered by the Executive Mayor of Dihlabeng Local Municipality, Cllr. Lindiwe Makhalema, against the President of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency, Mr. Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a social media interaction with other users, Cllr. Makhalema referred to President Ramaphosa as a "sellout". Despite numerous attempts by some social media users pleading with Cllr. Makhalema to withdraw her statement, she remained unfazed.

"On behalf of the Free State Provincial Government, I would like to denounce the utterances by Cllr. Makhalema with the highest degree of contempt. As a senior leader in government; an Executive Mayor, Cllr. Makhalema is expected to know that her words amounts to the defamation of the character of the President of the Republic. I have already engaged with Cllr. Makhalema on her unfortunate remarks, and she has agreed that her conduct was regrettable. President Ramaphosa is the President of the Republic of South Africa and deserves to be respected by all of us, especially senior leaders of government, who are expected to lead by example. We shall not tolerate any amount of disrespect towards our leadership", Premier Ntombela said.

Issued by: Free State Office of the Premier