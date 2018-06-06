5 June 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Premier Sisi Ntombela Condemns Unfortunate Remarks By Mayor of Dihlabeng Against President Cyril Ramaphosa

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Premier of the Free State, Hon. Sefora 'Sisi' Ntombela, has learnt of the unfortunate remarks uttered by the Executive Mayor of Dihlabeng Local Municipality, Cllr. Lindiwe Makhalema, against the President of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency, Mr. Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a social media interaction with other users, Cllr. Makhalema referred to President Ramaphosa as a "sellout". Despite numerous attempts by some social media users pleading with Cllr. Makhalema to withdraw her statement, she remained unfazed.

"On behalf of the Free State Provincial Government, I would like to denounce the utterances by Cllr. Makhalema with the highest degree of contempt. As a senior leader in government; an Executive Mayor, Cllr. Makhalema is expected to know that her words amounts to the defamation of the character of the President of the Republic. I have already engaged with Cllr. Makhalema on her unfortunate remarks, and she has agreed that her conduct was regrettable. President Ramaphosa is the President of the Republic of South Africa and deserves to be respected by all of us, especially senior leaders of government, who are expected to lead by example. We shall not tolerate any amount of disrespect towards our leadership", Premier Ntombela said.

Issued by: Free State Office of the Premier

South Africa

'Racist' Police Officer in Court On Crimen Injuria Charges

Police officer Captain JM Henrico made his first appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, facing a… Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.