Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs Owen Ncube last week commissioned Ruchanyu Clinic, which was built by Shurugwi-based Unki Mine as part of its corporate social responsibility under the sponsorship of Anglo American Zimbabwe Company's Chairman Fund.

In his speech, during the commissioning, Cde Ncube said the clinic was going to improve the provision of health services to Shurugwi residents.

"The construction of Ruchanyu Clinic is a model that shows the excellence of public-private-partnership and this clinic will go a long way in helping residents who will be seeking quality health services," he said.

"As Government, we challenge other corporates to investigate and seize opportunities to collaborate with local authorities and communities in the areas where they operate as a way of fulfilling their corporate social responsibility mandates."

Cde Ncube said the construction and equipping of Ruchanyu Clinic was going to alleviate the various challenges faced by local communities prior to the intervention that included walking long distances of about 20 kilometres to the nearest health service centre, delays in seeking medical attention, defaulting on medical reviews and supply and home deliveries that put the lives of both the mother and child at risk.

Cde Ncube said Government was committed to providing quality public services such as primary healthcare services and the clinic was going to receive its support in the form of human resources like doctors and nurses who would provide quality health services.

"As Government, we are going to support Ruchanyu Clinic by providing it with human resources in the form of nurses and doctors, which will offer health services ranging from management and treatment of acute malnutrition, chronic and general diseases," said Minister Ncube

The minister challenged other corporates to imitate Unki Mine to empower the people of Shurugwi.