6 June 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Youth League Stages Solidarity Rally

Photo: Jerry Chifamba/allAfrica
Zanu-PF Youth League National Political Commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu.

The Zanu-PF Youth League is set to hold a solidarity rally in Harare today in support of President Mnangagwa's call for peaceful and credible elections on July 30.

The event will be held at the Robert Mugabe Square.

The league's national commissar Cde Godfrey Tsenengamu confirmed the rally yesterday. He told The Herald that all youths and the generality of peace-loving Zimbabweans should come and attend the event.

"We are inviting all youths and all progressive Zimbabweans to come and pray for peace in support of the call by President Mnangagwa that our coming elections should be peaceful and violence-free," he said.

"We have organised the rally for all peace-loving Zimbabwe and we are working together with our youth league leadership in Harare."

Police have cleared the event. In a letter dated June 5 2018, Officer Commanding Harare Central District Chief Superintendent Albert Ncube said: "Your notification letter to hold peaceful march on the 06th June 2018 at the Robert Mugabe Square from 10 00 hours to 15 00 hours in solidarity with the President's call for peace before, during and after the 2018 harmonised elections has been noted.

"However, I regret to advise that you may not pass past Munhumutapa building for security reasons."

Chief Spt Ncube said police would not hesitate to invoke relevant provisions of the law should the marchers violate conditions set by the police.

The march was initially set for Tuesday, but was moved to today after police said it would coincide with an MDC-Alliance demonstration on the same day.

In a message inviting youths to the event, Zanu-PF Harare provincial youth league secretary for administration Cde Kudakwashe Masamvi said: "We are going to march in solidarity with the President's call for peace before, during and after the harmonised elections.

"All affiliates of the party are invited and all peace-loving Zimbabweans are invited."

