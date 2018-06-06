Zimbabwe: Mahachi in the Dark On Denver's Whereabouts

Denver Mukamba's manager, Gibson Mahachi, says he is also in the dark about the whereabouts of the 2012 Soccer Star of the Year.

The troubled midfielder, who is on a one-year loan spell at CAPS United from Dynamos, went Absent Without Official Leave over a week ago.

He was nowhere near the team's training session yesterday morning.

The truant player was forced to join the Green Machine prior to the commencement of the season after falling out with DeMbare coach Lloyd Mutasa due to disciplinary challenges.

He seemed to have settled at the 2016 champions under coach Lloyd Chitembwe as he worked his way to be a regular in the gaffer's squad.

However, the former Kiglon man, who also had stints in the South African top-flight with Bidvest and University of Pretoria, has now been revisited by the same demons which led to his problems with Mutasa at Dynamos.

Mukamba has not communicated with the club.

It has also emerged that the player's manager, Mahachi, doesn't also know where Mukamba is.

"I am not aware of where Denver (Mukamba) could be at the moment," said Mahachi, who has worked tirelessly to try and rehabilitate the player.

"I have been travelling in and around the country thinking all was well with him. I have only come to know that he is AWOL this week.

"I will have to try and find out where he is and why he decided to go AWOL otherwise I am not sure where has he gone."

Although it is not yet official, CAPS United are set to release him this mid-season transfer window.

The team's chief executive, Cuthbert Chitima, hinted the midfielder could be on his way out of Makepekepe as the club do not want to be associated with players of Mukamba's calibre.

While Mukamba will be released on disciplinary grounds, the Green Machine are also understood to be preparing to off-load utility man Oscar Machapa, Nigerian striker Abasirim Chidiebere and the injured Ronald "Rooney" Chitiyo.

Machapa and Chidiebere had initially been overlooked by Chitembwe but were only registered to fill Hardlife Zvirekwi and Method Mwanjali's slots.

Both Machapa and Chidiebere were given their chances to impress but Chitembwe believes neither of them gave him what he wanted.

Machapa had a terrible cameo in his only appearance when he came on as a substitute against newboys Herentals in Week Three.

He has never made the cut in Chitembwe's match-day squad since then.

Chitiyo was injured on his right knee after he was hit by a car in Epworth in February.

He is set to undergo an operation and will need at least eight months to recover, according to team doctor Nicholas Munyonga.