6 June 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: MDC-T Trio in Court

By Yeukai Karengezeka

Three MDC-T members appeared before a Chitungwiza magistrate yesterday for political violence after they allegedly beat up fellow party supporter in a dispute over primary elections.

Proud Johane (21), Nyasha Mangawa (22) and Million Maruza (31) appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mr Oliver Mudzongachiso, charged with two counts of assault.

The matter was remanded to June 18 and the trio was granted $40 bail each.

One of the complainants, Lloyd Mugove, is still in hospital.

Prosecutor Mr Edmond Ndambakuwa alleged that on June 3 this year, at around 5:20pm at Zengeza 1 Beerhall, Tendai Basvi, who is MDC-T vice secretary for Ward 7, was drinking beer in the company of his friends when they were assaulted by Mangawa and his two friends.

They accused Basvi of not voting for their friend and hit him with bricks.

