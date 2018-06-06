IN another good gesture of brotherhood, former Zimbabwean football stars now based in the Diaspora have pulled their resources together to help legendary ex-Highlanders junior teams' coach Ali Baba Dube.

The coach is currently under the weather in Bulawayo.

Dube, who is credited for unearthing and grooming some of Bosso's finest players such as Peter and Adam Ndlovu, Mercedes "Rambo" Sibanda, Benjamin Nkonjera, Willard Mashinkila-Khumalo, Themba Lunga, Mckay Nyathi and Mpumelelo "Era Muna" Dzowa, was recently reported to have been admitted at Mata Dei Hospital due to "some health complications".

And Dzowa, who is now based in the United States, heard of his former mentor's plight and came up with a fund-raising drive for him, roping in a number of other overseas-based former Zimbabwean players who helped him raise $402 for Dube's medical bills.

The money is expected to be handed over to Dube's family this coming Friday by the ex-players' representative in Zimbabwe, former Highlanders and Dynamos bustling striker Makwinji Soma-Phiri.

Speaking from his base in Birmingham, England, yesterday, one of the overseas-based former Zimbabwean players, Charles "Star Black" Kaseke, told The Herald that his colleagues in the UK decided to be involved in the fund-raising campaign for Dube after hearing his plight from Dzowa.

"As soon as we received a message about the condition of one of the most celebrated coaches of our time -- Ali Baba Dube -- we gathered as usual to make donations as former players and special mention to our brothers Mike Mhene, Charles Mazhau, Nigel Chifokoyo, Thomas Thomik and journalist Albert Marufu, who always partner us each time we make these donations.

"We are also appealing to those well-wishers in every part of the world who want to partner us just to bring a little smile to those in need with a helping hand. As a group, we would like to extend our gratitude to Makwinji Soma-Phiri, our partner in Zimbabwe, who ensures that every donation we make reaches the recipient.

"We also want to thank one of Dube's products Mpumelelo 'Era Muna' Dzowa for reaching out to us so that we get involved in this noble cause.

"And a very big thank you to the following former players and friends who always dig deeper in their pockets -- Nigel Chifokoyo, Haddon Mutanda, David Ndunduma, Obey Murefu, Bekhi Mlotshwa, Thomas Thomik, Charles Mazhau, Mike Mhene, Albert Marufu, Anthony Sibanda, Charles Chikeya, Jabulani Nare, Timothy Chirozvani, Chamu Musanhu, Memory Mucherahowa and Lovejoy Mugadza -- whenever we receive an SOS from home.

"The message from this group is 'get well soon' to Ali Baba Dube and we are praying for his healing," said Kaseke, a former skilful defender of the now-defunct local Premiership side Black Aces.

Former radio personality and a staunch Highlanders supporter Ezra "Tshisa" Sibanda also confirmed that Dube is currently not feeling well in Bulawayo and he needs some help in paying his medical bills.

Sibanda said the fund-raising target is $2 500 and the fund is being administered by Dube's daughter Rachel "and we are appealing to all current and ex-players as well as coaches to help by donating to this worthy cause."

This is not the first time that the overseas-based ex-Zimbabwean soccer players have come to the rescue of a sick colleague or coach in this country.

In February this year, they raised and donated $405 to former Zimbabwe Saints hitman Richard "Gwesela" Ndlovu who was diagnosed of bone tuberculosis and abandoned by his wife in South Africa.

Ndlovu is now back home in Bulawayo.

In November last year, some of these players also helped in raising $1 070 for the legendary David "Yogi" Mandigora, who had his leg amputated.