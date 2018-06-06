South Africa: Father to Face Murder Charge After Mistakenly Killing His Son Outside of School

A man shot and killed his teenage son, apparently by mistake, outside his school in Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg, on Tuesday evening, police said.

Soweto West cluster spokesperson Captain Mpande Khoza said the father, 50, was charged with the murder of his 14-year-old son.

Khoza said that according to information in the police docket, the man allegedly took his son to school to attend evening classes.

"The father dropped the boy and he locked his vehicle and waited inside... he then fell asleep. The boy [later] came back and knocked on the passenger window of his father's vehicle.

"The father who was asleep in the car with his firearm on him... got scared by the knocking of his son [and] he pulled out his firearm and shot towards the direction of the person who was knocking," said Khoza.

He then realised that he had shot his son.

"The boy passed away on his way to the hospital."

The police took the father's statement on Tuesday night, and allowed him to go home. He was subsequently arrested on Wednesday morning.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was visiting the school on Wednesday afternoon.

Source: News24