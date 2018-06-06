6 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Father to Face Murder Charge After Mistakenly Killing His Son Outside of School

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: South African Police Service
(file photo).

A man shot and killed his teenage son, apparently by mistake, outside his school in Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg, on Tuesday evening, police said.

Soweto West cluster spokesperson Captain Mpande Khoza said the father, 50, was charged with the murder of his 14-year-old son.

Khoza said that according to information in the police docket, the man allegedly took his son to school to attend evening classes.

"The father dropped the boy and he locked his vehicle and waited inside... he then fell asleep. The boy [later] came back and knocked on the passenger window of his father's vehicle.

"The father who was asleep in the car with his firearm on him... got scared by the knocking of his son [and] he pulled out his firearm and shot towards the direction of the person who was knocking," said Khoza.

He then realised that he had shot his son.

"The boy passed away on his way to the hospital."

The police took the father's statement on Tuesday night, and allowed him to go home. He was subsequently arrested on Wednesday morning.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was visiting the school on Wednesday afternoon.

Source: News24

South Africa

'Racist' Police Officer in Court On Crimen Injuria Charges

Police officer Captain JM Henrico made his first appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, facing a… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.