Kenya: Bad Weather Delays Search for Missing Flysax Plane

The government has established a twenty-four hour command centre to coordinate the search of the missing aircraft that vanished from the radar on Tuesday evening.

The search team has also admitted it has no capacity to conduct a night search, but embarked on strategic meetings to gather more intelligence, which helped them narrow on the scope area.

SEARCH

County Commissioner Boaz Cherutich said the search will be conducted by a multiagency team comprising of security officials, Kenya Wildlife Service, Kenya Red Cross, National Disaster Management and officers from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority.

National Disaster Management Unit deputy director Pius Masai said the team has enough capacity to track the plane.

"We have formalised the primary command post and the operation is going on as planned. We have relevant and needed resources and personnel in the operation, we have three choppers to conduct an aerial survey, the main challenge for us is bad weather," said Mr Masai.

He said the area of the search is a widely stretch area covering Nyandarua and Murang'a Counties within Aberdares, and, if people allowed to go randomly, there is a possibility of getting tired before the main work.

"Due to the bad weather, we are using the aircraft to trace for us an area that we feel are safe and necessary for us to land. We have teams that are ready to conduct the search. What is important here is for people who are carrying the search and that of the victims. The last signal of the plane was around Aberdares and that remains our area of focus," said Mr Masai.

He said the operation will be carried out in phases and that they have already established signal of the missing aircraft and they are just tracing the technical site.

He appealed to the public to remain clm as the search is been conducted.