South Africa: Dale Steyn Fully Fit, Sri Lanka Tour On the Cards

Proteas bowler Dale Steyn is hard at work as he nears a return to full fitness from the heel injury he suffered earlier this year.

The 34-year-old has been out of action since January when he injured his heel in a freakish injury during the first Test against India at Newlands.

That had been Steyn's first Test in over a year since injuring his shoulder against Australia towards the end of 2016, and when he was ruled out of the India series many thought he had reached the end of the road on the international stage.

But, since then, Steyn has been hard at work and he looks set to make his playing return this weekend.

Currently in England where is due to have a month-long stint with Hampshire, Steyn gave an interview to the club and confirmed that he is back to full fitness.

"The ball is coming out sweetly," he said, before adding that it was his own idea to approach Hampshire about the possibility of joining them for a short period.

"I needed to get back on the park and play a bit of cricket. South Africa tour Sri Lanka in July so I felt that June was a great time to come and play some cricket."

Steyn added that he would look to extend his time with Hampshire following the conclusion of South Africa's tour top Sri Lanka, suggesting that he will be part of the national side that goes over to the sub-continent play two Tests and five ODIs.

Steyn currently has 417 Test wickets to his name and needs just four more to join Shaun Pollock as South Africa's all-time leading wicket-taker in the format.

Hampshire are next in action when they host Surrey in a four-day game starting on Saturday.

"The ball is coming out pretty sweetly!" ???? WATCH: Take a look at our first interview with @DaleSteyn62 as he looks ahead to this summer ?? https://t.co/3J1547irgF pic.twitter.com/PllGUAZKdK-- Hampshire Cricket (@hantscricket) June 6, 2018

Source: Sport24