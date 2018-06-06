South Africa: Western Cape Social Development Ends Child Protection Week

press release

The Western Cape Department of Social Development (DSD) ended Child Protection Week by hosting Grade 7 learners for a Child Resilience Focus Group.

The learners came from Parkfields Primary (Hanover Park), Isigcawu Primary School (Crossroads), Bongolethu Primary School (Browns Farm), representing cultural differences and different communities across Cape Town, and were hosted by the Western Cape Social Development Minister, Albert Fritz.

The focus group worked on dealing with the anxiety the Grade 7 learners may be experiencing due to the looming transition to High School next year. In addition, the sessions tackled issues faced by the learners at school, and in the different communities they lived in. A total of 57 learners took part in the focussed discussion.

Some of the issues discussed were gangsterism, which affected learner's ability to get to school safely. One learner from Isigcawu Primary School told a story of gang members who accost them, demanding their school books or their lunch packs or money.

Learners from Parkfields Primary mentioned the problem of substance abuse in their community, and warned of the violence and murder fuelled by substance abuse.

Social workers were on hand during the sessions, to assist the children with dealing with psycho-social matters that arose.

As we conclude Child Protection Week, the Department remains committed to defending the rights of children and render quality services. The Department has allocated its largest share of our budget - R694-million - to tackling child abuse, neglect and abandonment.

The Department will continue to support children and invest in their development.

The Department continues to call on parents and the public to report any cases of child abuse to a social worker at any our local and regional offices or by contacting the DSD hotline on 0800 220 250.

Issued by: Western Cape Social Development