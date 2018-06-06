Walvis Bay — A fake robbery concocted by two casino employees in Walvis Bay backfired big-time and landed them in jail.

As such, they will not get the share of the loot for the foiled criminal venture.

The duo, Pineas Gerhard Moroko, 24, a security guard and Willemina Merida, 31, a cashier, assisted by a third suspect staged a fake robbery on Sunday evening at the Le Palace Gambling House situated in Kuisebmond.

Their seemingly ironclad robbery backfired when they cracked while being questioned by police detectives.

Their accomplice who vanished with cash of N$45 000 is yet to be arrested.

The accomplice, who is from Windhoek, was allegedly hired by the two employees to help them rob the casino at gunpoint so that they could share the money in equal portions.

According to Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, the third suspect as planned entered the gambling house at around 21h47 on Sunday evening, tied up the two employees and took the cash, plus their phones and left. Police yesterday said the two allegedly gave their accomplice enough time to get away with the money before they untied themselves and pressed the panic button.

According to Iikuyu, police became very suspicious of the robbery, wondering if it could have been an inside job.

"They were then detained and questioned further. They then told Nampol that they have planned the robbery with someone they hired from Windhoek," he revealed. He added the suspects told the police that they were planning to share the money after the robbery.

The two appeared yesterday afternoon in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court and were denied bail.