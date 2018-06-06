South Africa: Premier Sisi Ntombela Leads Massive Operation Hlasela Campaign

press release

The small agricultural town of Brandfort, situated about 60 kilometers northeast of the Free State capital; Bloemfontein, today experienced showers of service delivery when the Free State Provincial Government embarked on a massive Operation Hlasela Campaign. The town, with an estimated population of 12 899 people, is ravaged by high levels of unemployment and poverty.

The Premier, Hon. Sefora 'Sisi' Ntombela, accompanied by Members of the Executive Council (MECs), leaders of municipalities, senior government officials, and various stakeholders, today unleashed an historic Operation Hlasela Campaign under the theme; Advancing Youth Development in Honour of Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. The campaign was an initiative to formally launch the Youth Month, as well as celebrate the life of late Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela; a liberation fighter who was dumped into the town for almost nine years by the Apartheid regime in an attempt silence her political activism.

Official Opening of Container Park

The highlight of the Operation Hlasela Campaign was the opening of a Container Park in Majwemasweu, a township in Brandfort. An initiative of a local Non-Profit Organization, Nomzamo eKasi, the Container Park is the first of its kind in the province. It was done in partnership with various stakeholders, including Transnet Engineering.

The Containers, which were constructed by students at Transnet's School of Engineering, based in Bloemfontein, Mangaung, were donated by Transnet as part of the State Owned Company's Corporate Social Responsibility. Young entrepreneurs from Brandfort were given fully furnished containers to operate their businesses from.

Maserame Matlho, a 33 years old soap manufacturer, was delighted to finally have a place where she will manufacture and sell detergents and other cleaning consumables. Another beneficiary, Godwin Thebe, runs a Tuck Shop within the Container Park. He is happy that he will be able to expand his general dealer enterprise and employ more people.

The Container Park also includes, amongst others, an Internet Café, Nomzamo Sewing initiative by young women, and a fully furnished office for the Ward Councillor. "I am extremely overjoyed about the Container Park. The work done between the public sector and the private sector has produced one of the most innovative ideas ever witnessed in our country. I am emotional. The Container Park will not only contribute to the fight against unemployment, through contributing to the local economy, but will also make government accessible to the community. Re a Hlasela!, the Premier said in visible joy.

The Premier further said that the development of a Container Park was not only an honour to the legacy of Mama Winnie, but was an honour to young people who played a role in the struggle against Apartheid and oppression. "The youth of 1976 did not fight for fun and festivities alone. They fought for development. This is part of our contribution towards youth development", the Premier further said.

In addition to the Container Park, the Premier and the Executive Council also embarked on a number of activities, which not only sought to improve the lives of the people of Brandfort, but which also provided a platform for the members of the community to interact with their leaders. The following are some of the activities that took place;

Distribution of school uniform and shoes to needy learners;

Distribution of blankets to the elderly;

Visit to Eluthando Day Care Centre to deliver chairs, tables, mattresses and education toys. The ECD Centre is not yet registered with the Department of Social Development;

A community meeting where members of the community raised their issues and interacted with the leadership.

Operation Hlasela is a service delivery vehicle of the Free State Provincial Government, which was initiated in 2009. Through this Programme, EXCO, municiplaities and private sector, work together to optimize resource utilization towards the betterment of the lives of our people.

Re a Hlasela!

