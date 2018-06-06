6 June 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Heath Streak Honoured

A WELCOME reception was hosted for former Chevrons gaffer Heath Streak for his role in helping the Kolkata Knight Riders reach the play-offs at the Indian Premier League.

The event that took place at the Heath Streak Cricket Academy and various speakers described the former pace bowler as a beacon for the country's cricket at the cash-rich and biggest cricket club jamboree, the IPL.

While noting the need to raise local cricket to international levels with his academy, Streak described the IPL as a massive sporting platform that has revolutionised the sport.

The gathering also saw the auctioning of Heath Streak's Kolkata Knight Riders jersey.

Local businessman Zak Hawa managed to get it for $1 000 and the proceeds will go towards supporting the Heath Streak Cricket Academy.

Chief executive of the academy Joseph Rego described Streak as a phenomenal cricket figure who still has a lot to offer the sport. During the event, it was announced that the academy would next year hold an inaugural tour of India, also have Under-13 and 14 sides visiting Tanzania in December.

They will also host the annual Africa Cup this year, which will feature teams from India, Kenya, Namibia, Tanzania and South Africa among a host of activities. - ZBC

