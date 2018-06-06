South Africa: Fijian Flyer Named in Kings Pro14 Squad

The Southern Kings have named a 29-man provisional squad ahead of the 2018/19 PRO14 season.

The name that stands out is that of Fijian flyer Meli Rokoua .

Rokoua, who can play wing and centre, has represented Fiji's sevens side and was highly rated in Portugal where he played for the Agronomia club.

Aside from Rokoua, there are three newcomers to the Kings squad. They are scrumhalf Sarel Pretorius , who earlier this year confirmed he would join the Kings from Welsh side Dragons, and locks JC Astle and Schalk Oelofse .

Astle and Oelofse both return to the Kings from a two-year stint at French club Mont-de-Marsan.

The Kings will be hoping to improve in their second season in the PRO14, after winning just one out of 21 games in their debut season.

Southern Kings' provisional squad:

JC Astle, Masixole Banda, Tienie Burger, Pieter de Klerk, Bobby de Wee, Pieter-Steyn de Wet, Martin Dreyer, Schalk Ferreira, Justin Forwood, Harlon Klaasen, Berton Klaasen, Ruaan Lerm, Michael Makase, Lubabalo Mtyanda, Andisa Ntsila, Schalk Oelofse, Yaw Penxe, Sarel Pretorius, Luvuyo Pupuma, Meli Rokoua, Pieter Scholtz, Sibusiso Sithole, Alandre van Rooyen, Rudi van Rooyen, Dries van Schalkwyk, Jurie van Vuuren, CJ Velleman, Michael Willemse, Oliver Zono

Source: Sport24