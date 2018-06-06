6 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Fijian Flyer Named in Kings Pro14 Squad

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Southern Kings have named a 29-man provisional squad ahead of the 2018/19 PRO14 season.

The name that stands out is that of Fijian flyer Meli Rokoua .

Rokoua, who can play wing and centre, has represented Fiji's sevens side and was highly rated in Portugal where he played for the Agronomia club.

Aside from Rokoua, there are three newcomers to the Kings squad. They are scrumhalf Sarel Pretorius , who earlier this year confirmed he would join the Kings from Welsh side Dragons, and locks JC Astle and Schalk Oelofse .

Astle and Oelofse both return to the Kings from a two-year stint at French club Mont-de-Marsan.

The Kings will be hoping to improve in their second season in the PRO14, after winning just one out of 21 games in their debut season.

Southern Kings' provisional squad:

JC Astle, Masixole Banda, Tienie Burger, Pieter de Klerk, Bobby de Wee, Pieter-Steyn de Wet, Martin Dreyer, Schalk Ferreira, Justin Forwood, Harlon Klaasen, Berton Klaasen, Ruaan Lerm, Michael Makase, Lubabalo Mtyanda, Andisa Ntsila, Schalk Oelofse, Yaw Penxe, Sarel Pretorius, Luvuyo Pupuma, Meli Rokoua, Pieter Scholtz, Sibusiso Sithole, Alandre van Rooyen, Rudi van Rooyen, Dries van Schalkwyk, Jurie van Vuuren, CJ Velleman, Michael Willemse, Oliver Zono

Source: Sport24

South Africa

'Racist' Police Officer in Court On Crimen Injuria Charges

Police officer Captain JM Henrico made his first appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, facing a… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.