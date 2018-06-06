South Africa: Cape Town Taxi Strike Suspended - Codeta

The Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) says the taxi strike that was planned for Wednesday in Cape Town has been suspended.

Codeta spokesperson Besuthu Ndungane told News24 that a decision was reached at 19:00 on Tuesday evening.

"We have reached an interim settlement with the national Department of Transport and the City of Cape Town to find solutions within 14 days on the issues that we have raised," Ndungane said.

The Department of Transport could not be reached for comment.

The City of Cape Town said it would issue a statement during the course of the day on Wednesday.

Cape Town's mayoral committee member for safety, security and social services JP Smith said he had received no indications of conflicts or protest.

Source: News24