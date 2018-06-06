6 June 2018

Egypt: Grand Mufti Deplores Terrorist Attack On Niger Mosque

Grand Mufti Shawqi Allam condemned on Tuesday 5/6/2018 a terrorist attack that targeted a mosque in Niger's southeastern city of Diffa, leaving 10 worshipers dead.

In a statement, Allam noted that the repeated targeting of places of worship and innocents by terrorist groups exposes their dark ideology.

Sharia totally rejects all forms of aggression against safe and innocent people, he stressed.

On that score, the Mufti called on the international community and all world countries to take the necessary measures to confront and uproot terrorism as well as to stop the waves of extremism.

