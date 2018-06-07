6 June 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Rescind Decision On Open Grazing Law, Reps Tell Govt

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Nigerian Senate

The House of Representatives on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to rescind the 'decision' to compel states to suspend ranching and open grazing law.

The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, had at Security Council meeting on Tuesday urged states to suspend ranching and open grazing law.

The call by the lawmakers followed a motion under Matters of Urgent Public Importance by John Dyegh (APC-Benue) at plenary.

Moving the motion, Mr Dyegh said that the 1999 Constitution expressly empowered States' Houses of Assembly to make laws for the good governance of the states.

According to him, based on the Rule of Law and tenets of democracy, it was totally wrong for the Federal Government to dabble in the affairs of states.

Mr Dyegh said that the Federal Government was ignoring the laws of the land, more so, the Land Use Act, which had given power over lands to governors.

He said that the Anti-Open Grazing Law in Benue was enacted after the unprovoked Agatu killings by Fulani herdsmen that claimed the lives of over 800 persons and ravaged over 20 villages.

More on This

He said that in the past seven years, clashes between herdsmen and farmers in Benue had been on the increase with so many lives lost and farmlands and villages destroyed.

"This is not the only state that has made laws for good governance in it.

"For instance, we have seen states making laws against trading in alcohol and prostitution and such laws are obeyed by visitors and indigenes alike without interference by Federal Government."

The lawmaker pointed out that the directive from Federal Government that states should suspend their open grazing laws was uncalled for.

"11 states as disclosed by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development some time ago, agreed to donate enough land to accommodate all the cows owned by herdsmen into colonies to end this crisis.

"More so, that even the National Economic Council in one of its meeting also agreed that ranching is the best way to end the crisis."

The motion was unanimously adopted when it was put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Mr Yakubu Dogara.

The House, therefore, called on the Federal Government to submit a supplementary budget to the National Assembly to develop colonies immediately in those states that had agreed to donate land.

More on This

Govt Can't Abrogate Our Anti-Grazing Law, Says Fayose

The Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, has said the Federal Government lacks the power to suspend or abrogate… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.