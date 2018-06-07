Kenya: Leopards Fans Take Selfies With Gor Coach to Protest Team's Loss

Disgruntled fans of AFC Leopards now want the club to 'poach' English coach Dylan Kerr from bitter rivals Gor Mahia following the team's elimination from the SportPesa Super Cup.

On Tuesday the fans heckled their team off Afraha Stadium pitch moments after the team's elimination from the SportPesa Super Cup.

Coached by Argentine Rodolfo Zapata, Leopards lost 2-4 to little known Singida United from Tanzania on post match penalties, after the two teams had settled for a barren draw at full time.

This outcome implies the 'Big Cats' suffer early exit from this lucrative eight-team tournament, whose winner will not only pocket Sh3 million as prize money, but also get a chance to travel to England to face top flight side Everton at Goodison Park.

As a show of protest to the teams performance on the day, the dozens of Leopards fans in Nakuru heaped praise on English coach Dylan Kerr who manages arch rivals Gor Mahia.

They even took selfies with the Kerr while demanding Ingwe management hires him.

PAINFUL LOSS

The fans have also asked the club to re-sign Kakamega Homeboyz forward Allan Wanga with immediate effect.

"This is too much, defeat after defeat. It is painful and we cannot take this anymore," Joseph Machanja, a support told Nairobi News.

A section of the fans also demanded midfielder Whyvonee Isuza explains why he missed a penalty during the match, and then managed to convert a similar one during the post match shootout.

Wanga, formerly at Leopards, scored twice to help Kakamega Homeboyz beat Yanga 3-1 in an earlier quarter-final contest.

Separately, the club's management are said to be frustrated as efforts to sign strikers Pistone Mutamba and Elvis Rupia hit a snag.

Mutamba has since joined Sofapaka and Nzoia's Rupia asked for more time to made a decision.

Leopards are currently placed 6th with 25 points from 16 matches on the 18-team Kenyan Premier League standings.