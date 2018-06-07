President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the US should bear with his government and accept the re-engagement gesture it is extending to the Donald Trump administration.

The US and the European Union, at the turn of the millennium, slapped the former President Robert Mugabe administration with sanctions with on allegations of human, property rights violations and electoral fraud.

Harare, then, had embarked on a chaotic land reform programme which whisked away former white commercial farmers off their land without compensation.

Zimbabwe had also chased away EU observers ahead of a controversial Presidential poll (2002) whose out- come was heavily contested.

Hosting a dinner at the State House at the weekend for a team of American doctors who were on a week-long free medical service trip to Kanyemba Mashonaland Central province under his wife Auxilia's Angel of Hope Foundation charity work, Mnangagwa said Harare had no issues with America.

"When you have gone back to America and I have no doubt that you may bump into Trump (US President) and if you do please tell his Excellency President Trump that the people of Zimbabwe are so humble and very warm," said Mnangagwa to the cheering guests.

"He (Trump) has no cause to quarrel with them (Zimbabweans).These are children of God and they are very nice and we in Zimbabwe we take the American people as very nice people," he said.

President Mnangagwa said unlike the previous administration which used to turn a blind eye on western countries after they would have provided humanitarian assistance, he was going to host and publicly acknowledge such gestures extended to Harare.

"This is for the first that we have thought that we should give an official thank you to people who give humanitarian assistance to our people," said the President.

A member of the first lady's advisory board, Tafadzwa Musarara, said the business community was also going to host a special fund raising dinner to forward Auxilia's philanthropic work in the remote Kanyemba area.

"I have just been talking to my colleagues in the business sector and the milling industry in particular who have said that before the planned dinner they are donating 100 tonnes of mealie-meal, rice and flour towards your work in Kanyemba," Musarara announced while giving closing remarks at the state house dinner.