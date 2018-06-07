Photo: Capital FM

The missing Fly SAX plane.

Nairobi — The wreckage of the Fly SAX plane that went missing on Tuesday evening has been spotted South West of the Aberdares by an aerial search team.

According to Transport Principal Secretary Paul Maringa, a helicopter that was conducting aerial surveillance located the aircraft in Njabini.

"The ground search will intensify in the next hour despite poor weather conditions that are posing a challenge. We expect to conclude it in the next one hour," the PS said.

The plane from Kitale that had 8 passengers and two crew, members went off the radar at 5:20pm, the exact time it was expected to land at the Wilson Airport in Nairobi.