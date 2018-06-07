6 June 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya/Equatorial Guinea: Controversy Rocks Equatorial Guinea's Camp Ahead of Clash With Harambee Starlets

Tagged:

Related Topics

By David Kwalimwa

Controversy has rocked Wednesday's women's 2018 Africa Nations Cup qualification match pitting Kenya and Equatorial Guinea in Machakos, amid claims the visiting side has included three ineligible players in their squad for this contest.

The three players in question, Nairobi News has established, are Annette Jacky Messomo, Blessing Nanbugwu and Dorline Nina Chuigoue.

Messomo for example, is listed by several websites as a naturalised Equatorial Guinean born in Yaounde, Cameroonian 25-years-ago but currently plies her professional trade in Kazakhstan.

But then, there is serious doubt on whether she qualifies to represent Equatorial Guinea.

Fifa rules indicate a player has to have been born in a country, or has his/her parents or grandparents be born there, or must have lived in that country for more than five years to qualify to represent it's national team.

Messomo doesn't seem to meet either of these requirements.

EXPELLED

Blessing and Nina too, reportedly don't meet this criteria even though they are in line to face Kenya.

Interestingly, this very team was recently expelled from the 2019 Women's World Cup in France for fielding 10 ineligible players and using forged documents.

Despite all these sideshows, Harambee Starlets coach David Ouma, who guided Kenya to the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon in 2016, is determined to secure a convincing victory over Equatorial Guinea.

He said: "We have had some good time together and although there are some minor improvements to be made especially with our midfielders, we are ready for the match."

This is the second and final round of qualification and the winner of this two-legged tie will qualify to participate in the Africa Nation Cup finals in Ghana come November.

Kenya

Odinga Firmly in Charge of the Opposition Party - Kalonzo

NASA co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka has rejected calls by some Wiper legislators for him to take over as the official… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.