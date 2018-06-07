Kenyan referee at the World Cup 2018 Aden Marwa has left the country for Moscow, assured of not less than Sh2.5 million.

The 41 year-old Mathematics and Chemistry teacher at Komotobo Secondary School in Kuria, Migori county, departed on Saturday after Teachers Service Commission (TCS) granted him a one-month leave.

The tournament begins on June 14 and ends July 15.

Marwa, on his seventh year as a FIFA referee, is among 10 assistant referees from Africa to officiate in the tournament. Five center referees from the continent will also officiate matches.

REWARDED HANDSOMELY

In total, there will be 36 referees and 62 assistant referees in Russia to officiate the World Cup. And for their service, they are set to be rewarded handsomely after FIFA increased their pay package .

In the 2010 World Cup hosted in South Africa and the 2014 edition held in Brazil, elite center referees earned a retainer of 50,000 dollars (Sh5 million) with an additional 2,000 dollars (Sh200,00) for every match one officiated.

With the pay rise, center referees will now earn a retainer of 70,000 dollars (Sh7 million) with an additional of 3,000 dollars (Sh300,000) per match.

Assistant referees like Marwa falls are entitled to a retainer of 25,000 dollars (Sh2.5 Million) with an additional 2,000 dollars (Sh200,000) for every match.

This will be the second time Marwa will officiate at the World Cup, having made the trip to Rio De Janeiro four years ago. However he wasn't given any match to officiate.