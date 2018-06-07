Kenya: Missing Flysax Plane Sighted in Njambini But Fate of Passengers Unknown

Nairobi — The wreckage of the missing plane which had 10 people on board has been sighted on the South Western part of the Aberdares two days after it went off the radar.

Transport Principal Secretary Paul Maringa stated that the wreckage was sighted Thursday morning by pilots on choppers involved in the search at Njabini area and recovery efforts have commenced.

"I am waiting for specific details of the location but at the moment what I can confirm is that it was spotted South West of the Aberdares region. We continue with the ground search of the survivors and we trust that in the next one hour, we should have very comprehensive information," he stated.

According to the National Disaster Management Unit (NDMU)Deputy Director Pius Masai, ground rescue teams were dispatched at dawn in search for the missing aircraft.

The recovery operation is however, hampered by bad weather which is also blamed for the crash that occured late Tuesday.

It was flying to Nairobi from Kitale and had been diverted to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport from its initial destination of Wilson Airport.