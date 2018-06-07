7 June 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: President Kenyatta Arrives in Canada for G7 Summit

Tagged:

Related Topics

Toronto — President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived in Toronto, Canada, and was due to connect to Quebec where he will attend the G7 Summit.

President Kenyatta left the country to attend this year's G7 Summit following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's invitation when the two leaders met in April at Lancaster House, London, on the margins of the Commonwealth Heads of Government (CHOGM) meeting in the United Kingdom capital.

This is the second G7 summit that President Kenyatta will be addressing.

Last year, President Kenyatta was among the African leaders invited to the G7 summit, which took place at Taormina on the Italian Island of Sicily.

This year's G7 Summit in Quebec, which will take place on Friday and Saturday, will focus on economic growth, climate change and security.

President Kenyatta will address the summit on issues of the blue economy and the environmental management.

Kenya is among the first African countries to effect the ban on plastics.

Kenya

Odinga Firmly in Charge of the Opposition Party - Kalonzo

NASA co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka has rejected calls by some Wiper legislators for him to take over as the official… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.