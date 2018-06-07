6 June 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya Airways Launches Non-Stop Flights to Cape Town

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Susan Wong

Kenya Airways has today introduced three non-stop flights from its hub at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Cape Town, South Africa.

The launch of the non-stop flights to the second-most populous urban city in South Africa is in line with the airline's broader strategy to assert its presence and expand connectivity across Africa and open up opportunities for tourism, trade and investment.

The non-stop flights to Cape Town will depart Nairobi every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 3:30pm. The direct flight is approximately 4 hours and 45 minutes in duration.

Currently, the airline operates seven weekly flights to Cape Town via Livingstone, Zambia, and via Victoria Falls. Together with the additional non-stop flights, this will bring the total to 10 weekly flights to Cape Town from Nairobi.

Kenya

Odinga Firmly in Charge of the Opposition Party - Kalonzo

NASA co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka has rejected calls by some Wiper legislators for him to take over as the official… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.