Kenya Airways Launches Non-Stop Flights to Cape Town

Kenya Airways has today introduced three non-stop flights from its hub at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Cape Town, South Africa.

The launch of the non-stop flights to the second-most populous urban city in South Africa is in line with the airline's broader strategy to assert its presence and expand connectivity across Africa and open up opportunities for tourism, trade and investment.

The non-stop flights to Cape Town will depart Nairobi every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 3:30pm. The direct flight is approximately 4 hours and 45 minutes in duration.

Currently, the airline operates seven weekly flights to Cape Town via Livingstone, Zambia, and via Victoria Falls. Together with the additional non-stop flights, this will bring the total to 10 weekly flights to Cape Town from Nairobi.