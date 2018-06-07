Kenya: Floods Force Pupils at Nyeri Good Shepherd Academy to Miss Classes

Nyeri — Four hundred and fifty pupils from Nyeri Good Shepherd Academy were forced to stay away from their classrooms after the school was flooded due to heavy rains Tuesday evening.

The sections that were affected included the nursery, part of the administration block and two blocks in the primary division.

The school Principal Peter Mwangi said that this was a result of poor drainage from the road leading to the school, saying their effort to have the dilapidated drainage repaired by the County Government of Nyeri were futile.

They are now calling on Governor Mutahi Kahiga to intervene and have the drainage repaired, noting that if this is not done on time, learning will be paralysed.

In addition, he also reported that they had to use disinfectant to ensure the pupils do not contract water borne diseases.

At the same time, he noted that the situation had been contained and they expect the pupils will report back to school Thursday.