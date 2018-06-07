7 June 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: World Cup - Uninspiring Nigeria Fall to Czech Republic

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
William Troost Ekong slugs it out with a Czech Republic player.
By Kreazetofa Odey

Tomas Kalas's first-half winner condemned an uninspiring Nigeria to a 1-0 defeat in their final pre-World Cup friendly at the Rudolf Tonn Stadium in Schwechat, Austria yesterday.It was a second successive defeat in four days for the Super Eagles, a disappointing conclusion to preparations ahead of a sixth World Cup appearance for the West Africans, who have to improve ahead of their opening group game against Croatia on June 16.

Despite expectedly making two changes in midfield from the England defeat, with John Ogu and the returning Wilfred Ndidi coming into the line-up for Ogenyi Onazi and Joel Obi, the alterations did little in improving the Eagles' fortunes.

Nigeria were living dangerously early on, conceding seven corner kicks within the opening 17 minutes. Abdullahi Shehu also had to produce goal-saving blocks to deny Josef Sural an opener and to prevent a John Obi Mikel own goal.

Francis Uzoho came to his side's rescue to deny Patrik Schick on the volley, but the Europeans couldn't be denied in the 25th minute when Kalas broke the deadlock.

Tomas Soucek attacked Vladimir Coufal's corner, and his effort was saved by Uzoho's thighs, but the rebound was tucked in Kalas.

The goal prompted a response from the Nigerians, who went close through efforts from Odion Ighalo and Ndidi, but on both occasions, they were denied by fine saves from Tomas Vaclik.

Despite switching to a 3-5-2 formation in the second-half and bossing possession, Nigeria failed to break down their opponents.

The best chance fell to Victor Moses, who failed to control the ball with just the goalkeeper to beat in wet conditions.

More on This

Eagles Fail in Last Friendly Against Czech Republic

Super Eagles wednesday suffered 1-0 defeat in their last warm up game against Czech Republic before heading out to the… Read more »

Read the original article on Leadership.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.