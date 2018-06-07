Nigeria: Buhari Renews Appointment of Heads of Abuja National Hospital, Enugu Orthopaedic Hospital

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday renewed the appointments of Jafaru Momoh as Chief Medical Director of National Hospital, Abuja, and Nwadinigwe Uwatoronye as the Medical Director of National Orthopaedic Hospital Enugu, Enugu State.

Boade Akinola, Director Media and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Health, said in a statement that the appointments of the two medical directors were for the second and final term.

Ms Akinola said the appointments were to take effect from July 5 and May 30 respectively.

According to her, the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole congratulates the chief medical directors on their reappointments.

She added that the minister urged them to improve on achievements already attained in the hospitals to justify the confidence reposed on them.

"I also hope that their reappointments would enable them work collaboratively with all stakeholders, ensuring harmony and continuous delivery of quality healthcare services to the populace," Mr Adewole was quoted as saying.

(NAN)