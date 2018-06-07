6 June 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Woman Arrested While Smuggling Marijuana Into Abuja Prison

Tagged:

Related Topics

The FCT Command of the Nigerian Prison Service said on Wednesday that it had arrested a female visitor to the Kuje Prison, Ijeoma Joseph, with parcels of items suspected to be Indian hemp.

The command's spokesman, Chukwuedo Humphrey, made this known in a statement made available to reporters.

According to Mr Humphrey, the substance was concealed in a carton of biscuit.

"The visitor (suspect) was nabbed during a routine search on visitors by the eagle-eyed staff of the medium security prison," he said.

Mr Humphrey said the suspect claimed that man named Daniel had engaged her to take the package to his brother, Miracle Amechi, an inmate in custody.

He said that the carton of biscuit contained sachets of beverages, shirts and N2,500, adding that the suspect claimed that she did not know the real contents of the carton.

The spokesman said that the suspect had been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further action.

He further said that the Controller of the command, Sylvester Nwakuche, had warned visitors against bringing hard drugs to the inmates.

Nigeria

Nigeria Ranked 16th Least Peaceful Country in the World

Nigeria has been ranked the 16th least peaceful country in the world, according to the 2018 edition of Global Peace… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.