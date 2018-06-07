Nigeria: Woman Arrested While Smuggling Marijuana Into Abuja Prison

The FCT Command of the Nigerian Prison Service said on Wednesday that it had arrested a female visitor to the Kuje Prison, Ijeoma Joseph, with parcels of items suspected to be Indian hemp.

The command's spokesman, Chukwuedo Humphrey, made this known in a statement made available to reporters.

According to Mr Humphrey, the substance was concealed in a carton of biscuit.

"The visitor (suspect) was nabbed during a routine search on visitors by the eagle-eyed staff of the medium security prison," he said.

Mr Humphrey said the suspect claimed that man named Daniel had engaged her to take the package to his brother, Miracle Amechi, an inmate in custody.

He said that the carton of biscuit contained sachets of beverages, shirts and N2,500, adding that the suspect claimed that she did not know the real contents of the carton.

The spokesman said that the suspect had been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further action.

He further said that the Controller of the command, Sylvester Nwakuche, had warned visitors against bringing hard drugs to the inmates.