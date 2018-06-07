Nigeria: FIFA WC - Eagles Not So Super Against Czech Republic

Photo: Premium Times

William Troost Ekong slugs it out with a Czech Republic player.

Nigeria's Super Eagles are heading to the 2018 FIFA World Cup with back to back defeats after they failed to fly against Czech Republic in a warm-up match yesterday in Vienna, Austria.

The defeat came on the heels of the 2-1 defeat to England last Saturday. Tomas Kalas' 21st minute opener put the match beyond the reach of the Super Eagles who were hoping for a win to boost their morale ahead of their group D opener on June 16 against Croatia.

Coach Gernot Rohr watch with horror as his wards failed to get their acts together on wet day and the Czechs who lost 4-0 to Australia in their last game made them pay. Kalas bundled in from close range after Francis Uzoho parried Tomas Soucek's header right to him.

The closest Nigeria came to levelling before the break was Wilfred Ndidi's 30-yard drive, which was brilliantly tipped around the post by Tomas Vaclik in the Czech goal.

Although a downpour briefly interrupted play in the early stages of the second half, Nigeria played with more intent after half-time and went close in the 63rd minute, as John Obi Mikel saw a header saved by Vaclik.

Despite Nigeria's efforts and attack-minded approach, a late equaliser never arrived, consigning them to a second successive defeat in their World Cup preparation games.