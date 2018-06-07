6 June 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Ambode Hails Buhari's Declaration of June 12 As New Democracy Day

Photo: The Guardian
MKO Abiola.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Wednesday hailed the announcement by President Muhammadu Buhari declaring June 12 as the New Democracy Day in honour of the late presumed winner of the June 12 1993 Presidential Election, Chief Moshood Kasimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola.

The Governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Habib Aruna, lauded the President, saying that the development was a historic and symbolic moment in the nation's political trajectory.

"This is a welcome development. It is a historic moment in our nation and I join other Nigerians to commend President Buhari on this announcement. By this move, he has done what previous administrations failed to do. This not only shows that the President is a man of history and character but also eloquently confirms that the heroes of democracy did not die in vain after all," Governor Ambode said

