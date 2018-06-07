Tanzania: Kigoma Bus-Train Accident Death Toll Reaches 10

Photo: The Citizen

Onlookers and rescue workers at the scene of the accident.

Dar es Salaam — The death toll of an accident involving a passenger bus and a cargo train that occurred on Wednesday in Kigoma has increased to 10 from seven that was recorded earlier in the morning.

The Kigoma Regional Police Commander Martine Otieno said seven people died on the spot and three others passed away as there was receiving treatment at Mawenzi hospital.He also said number of injuries has also increased to 26 from 20 that were reported earlier today.

"Ten people have died and 26 others injured so far in an accident that occurred earlier today. The number of injuries involves passengers and pedestrians," he said.

From 26 injured nine people (including six male and three female) were passengers and 17 pedestrians.

"The accident was caused by the reckless of the bus driver who attempted to pass the railway cross line while the train was coming, he refused to stop despite noises by train horns," he said.

Mr Otieno said the bus that plies between Kigoma and Nzega district in Tabora region had carried 20 people in total including 18 passengers with driver and his conductor.

List of the injured includes Akisa Peter, Debora Peter, Avia Msigo, Hadija Bashiru, Loveness Masumbuko, Yusufu Kasimu, Beata Jerom Antony Fransicso and Hadija Batega.

Others are Elizabeth Amos, Moshi Ahmadi, Maisala Bashiru Edson Daniel, Nuru Charles, Mathias Joseph, Emmanuel Liberatus, Arcdo Willium, Noadia Baraka, Nusrati Yasini and Gbriel Kavava,

A list also has Alfred Isaya, Hamis Said, Zuhura Hussein, Isaya Andrea, Lukula Wilbert Daniel, Agneta Damiano and unidentified female child.