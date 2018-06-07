6 June 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Kigoma Bus-Train Accident Death Toll Reaches 10

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen
Onlookers and rescue workers at the scene of the accident.
By Deogratius Kamagi News@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam — The death toll of an accident involving a passenger bus and a cargo train that occurred on Wednesday in Kigoma has increased to 10 from seven that was recorded earlier in the morning.

The Kigoma Regional Police Commander Martine Otieno said seven people died on the spot and three others passed away as there was receiving treatment at Mawenzi hospital.He also said number of injuries has also increased to 26 from 20 that were reported earlier today.

"Ten people have died and 26 others injured so far in an accident that occurred earlier today. The number of injuries involves passengers and pedestrians," he said.

From 26 injured nine people (including six male and three female) were passengers and 17 pedestrians.

"The accident was caused by the reckless of the bus driver who attempted to pass the railway cross line while the train was coming, he refused to stop despite noises by train horns," he said.

Mr Otieno said the bus that plies between Kigoma and Nzega district in Tabora region had carried 20 people in total including 18 passengers with driver and his conductor.

List of the injured includes Akisa Peter, Debora Peter, Avia Msigo, Hadija Bashiru, Loveness Masumbuko, Yusufu Kasimu, Beata Jerom Antony Fransicso and Hadija Batega.

Others are Elizabeth Amos, Moshi Ahmadi, Maisala Bashiru Edson Daniel, Nuru Charles, Mathias Joseph, Emmanuel Liberatus, Arcdo Willium, Noadia Baraka, Nusrati Yasini and Gbriel Kavava,

A list also has Alfred Isaya, Hamis Said, Zuhura Hussein, Isaya Andrea, Lukula Wilbert Daniel, Agneta Damiano and unidentified female child.

More on This

Magufuli Gives Condolences to Families of Those Killed in Kigoma Accident

President John Magufuli has sent his condolences to ten families of victims killed on Wednesday June 6 after a bus they… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.