Nigeria: He Beats Me Regularly, Says Mother of 4 That Bathed Husband With Boiling Water

Barely a week after a teacher claimed she stabbed her husband to death in self-defence, another young lady, Joy Imeribe, who is being investigated by detectives attached to the Gender Unit, Lagos State Police Command, has alleged that she poured hot water on her husband because he beats her regularly.

It was learned that on May 29 the victim, Ibe Akachi, and his wife, Joy, had verbal disagreement, before going to bed.

Unknown to the husband, his wife still had grudges with him over their previous altercation.

While the husband was having breakfast in the morning, the woman boiled water and poured it on her husband.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Imohimi Edgal, who confirmed that the incident happened on May 29 at 1, Karounwi Street, Ijesha, said: "The man is currently in the hospital and the suspect will be charged to court as soon as possible."

Victim's account

Not denying the allegation, the 33-year-old suspect, Joy Imeribe, said she regrets pouring hot water on her husband.

She accused her husband of not providing for the basic needs of their children, which she claimed led to their argument.

She said: "We have four children. He beats me whenever I accuse him of starving them of food and other basic needs.

"We are not legally married; we have been living with each other for 13 years. We have four children and I am a month pregnant.

"He did the same thing that night before I poured hot water on him the next morning.

"I never intended to pour the water on him. I did it to defend myself."

The final straw

She added that the day before the incident, her husband left home without dropping a dime for the family and "I had to borrow money from a neighbour to buy food for my children before leaving the house at about 4p.m. to purchase tokunbo clothes on credit, which I will sell at Aswani Market on Tuesday.

"When I came back, he became furious; he said I should go back to where I was coming from at that time of the night. I explained to him that I went to secure goods that I will sell at the popular Aswani market. But he won't hear of it.

"When I refused to leave the house he began to beat me. When the kids tried to intervene, he threatened to kill us all. He beat me till the morning, when out of frustration I poured hot water on him.

"After the incident people advised me to run away, but I refused. It was when I went to visit him at the hospital that his relatives invited the Police to arrest me."

Cousellor Edgal

Lamenting the spate of domestic violence within the state, Lagos State Police boss, Edgal, advised couples having issues to talk to experts, family or church leaders.

He also urged couples not to hold grudges against each other.

According to him, "with my wealth of experience, I want to advise couples having marital issues to talk to experts. When they keep grudges, it bottles up and they snap, which leads to domestic violence."