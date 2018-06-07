7 June 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

East Africa: Kenya Arrests 109 Tanzanians Over Illegal Fishing

Photo: Milton Grant/United Nations
(File photo)
By Monitor Correspondent

The Kenya Navy on Saturday arrested 109 Tanzanians for illegal fishing within the country's territorial waters in the Indian Ocean.

The fishermen, who were seized in Shimoni, a port village in south-eastern Kenya near the border with Tanzania, were presented before a court in Kwale County on Monday.

They were remanded after failing to raise a cash bail of Ksh20,000 ($200) each, the Business Daily reported, quoting Lunga Lunga deputy commissioner, Mr Josphat Biwott.

But Lunga Lunga MP Khatib Mwashetani appealed for the fishermen's release, urging deputy President William Ruto to intervene to avoid a diplomatic row between the two countries.

"Those who were arrested are our brothers and we share a lot in common because most of the people living in Shimoni depend on fishing for their livelihood," he said.

He was speaking at Kwale Baraza Park during the World Environment Day on Tuesday.

Kenya and Tanzania have had a series of diplomatic and trade disputes that sour relations between the two neighbouring countries.

Earlier this year, the two countries began an exercise to mark the boundary by replacing dilapidated and missing beacons and developing a vista along the common

