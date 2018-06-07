Zimbabwe: Failed Zanu-PF March Exposes President Mnangagwa's Weakness Ahead of Polls

analysis

The poor turnout for a Zanu-PF march in Harare raises questions about how popular the party of ousted former president Robert Mugabe really is, and what this could mean for the elections slated for 30 July 2018.

A few hours after a successful march by the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance to protest against the Zimbabwe government's snail's pace in the implementation of electoral reforms ahead of the make-or-break harmonised elections slated for 30 July, an attempt by the ruling Zanu-PF to stage a counter march backfired spectacularly after a handful of supporters turned up at Freedom Square in Harare on Wednesday.

The Zanu-PF youth league, in an apparent reaction to the MDC Alliance, had called for a demonstration on Tuesday to show solidarity with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's calls for free and fair elections, but were denied by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

But Zanu-PF Youth League Harare Provincial chairperson, Godwin Gomwe, claimed that police had advised them to reschedule the march to avoid violent clashes involving supporters of the two parties.

On Wednesday, scores of Zanu-PF...