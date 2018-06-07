7 June 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe Elections - Six Make-or-Break Issues

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Siphosami Malunga

With the recent announcement of July 30 2018 as the election date, Zimbabwe is less than two months away from crucial polls that are expected to restore political legitimacy following the military-led ousting of Robert Mugabe in November 2017. There are six make-or-break issues that will singularly and collectively determine whether Zimbabwe's upcoming elections will be free, fair and credible.

The integrity of the voters' roll

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) announced in early 2016 that it will introduce the Biometric Voter Register (BVR) for the 2018 elections. The apparent aim was to develop a reliable register or database of voters after over 30 years of a shambolic voters' roll that was managed by the Registrar General and known to contain unverified numbers of dead people. A cleaner register would ostensibly create trust and confidence in a largely discredited voters' roll, which in 2013 was not released in time for inspection and verification by the public and political parties. It became one of the main sources of the 2013 electoral dispute between Zanu-PF and the...

Zimbabwe

President Vows to Reopen Closed Companies

President Mnangagwa has said reopening closed companies and ensuring they contribute significantly to the economy is his… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.