Zimbabwe Elections - Six Make-or-Break Issues

analysis

With the recent announcement of July 30 2018 as the election date, Zimbabwe is less than two months away from crucial polls that are expected to restore political legitimacy following the military-led ousting of Robert Mugabe in November 2017. There are six make-or-break issues that will singularly and collectively determine whether Zimbabwe's upcoming elections will be free, fair and credible.

The integrity of the voters' roll

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) announced in early 2016 that it will introduce the Biometric Voter Register (BVR) for the 2018 elections. The apparent aim was to develop a reliable register or database of voters after over 30 years of a shambolic voters' roll that was managed by the Registrar General and known to contain unverified numbers of dead people. A cleaner register would ostensibly create trust and confidence in a largely discredited voters' roll, which in 2013 was not released in time for inspection and verification by the public and political parties. It became one of the main sources of the 2013 electoral dispute between Zanu-PF and the...