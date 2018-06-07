Citizens have praised democratic treatment exhibited by members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) who oversaw the security of the MDC Alliance March yesterday. The humanitarian attitude by the security forces has instilled a new sense of confidence and peace ahead of the much hyped 2018 elections slated for 30 July.
Yesterday, thousands of MDC Alliance supporters, led by their Presidential candidate, Nelson Chamisa marched to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) offices to hand over a petition calling for electoral reforms ahead of the July 30 elections.