7 June 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Machakos Principal Jailed for 6 Years Over Sh10,000 Bribe

Photo: Melissa Britz/allAfrica.com
Machakos Town, Machakos County near Nairobi.
By Correspondent

Nairobi — A secondary school Principal will serve six years in jail, after a Machakos Court found him guilty of soliciting and receiving a Sh10,000 bribe.

The bribe was meant to facilitate release of a cheque, to pay for computers and other accessories supplied to Wakaela Secondary School.

Senior Principal Magistrate Abdul Lorot of the Machakos Anti-Corruption Court issued the ruling.

The latest decision comes barely a few days after a middle aged lady was sentenced to two years in prison by the Anti-Corruption Court sitting in Nairobi, after she was found guilty of receiving a Sh2,500 bribe.

The accused, Justinah Malela Syonzua, was ordered to pay a fine of Sh500,000 in alternative to the jail term set out by Chief Magistrate Douglas Agoti.

Syonzua, formerly an employee of the Ministry of Interior and Co-ordination of National Government, was charged with several counts, but the prosecution was only able to prove four charges levelled against her.

