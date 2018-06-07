7 June 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Uhuru Appoints Comedian Chipukeezy to Nacada Board

Photo: Chipukeezy/Instagram
Kenyan comedian Chipukeezy with Kevin Hart
By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed local comedian Mwasia Mutua popularly known as Chipukeezy as a Director in the board of the National Authority for the Campaign Against alcohol Drug Abuse (NACADA).

In a special Gazette Notice, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi stated that Chipukeezy and George Ogalo will be members of NACADA for a period of three years.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 (1) of the national authority for the campaign against alcohol and drug abuse act, the cabinet secretary, interior and co-ordination of national government appoints," he said.

The position was held by Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Njagua who congratulated Chipukeezy for the appointment.

"Congratulations Chipukizi on your appointment as a Director at Nacada, wish u well my brother."

In the Gazette Notice, the Head of State appointed former Isiolo governor Doyo Godana as a Non-Executive Chairperson of the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital Board for a period of three years while that of mark Bor was revoked.

Joseph Kibwana was appointed as the Chairperson of the Kenya Ports Authority Board for a period of three years while Peter Kimathi Kinyua was appointed to be the chairperson of the Kenya Forest Service for the same period.

