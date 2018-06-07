South Africa: MEC Ismail Vadi On Anti-Corruption Strategy

press release

What matters to the ordinary people are the measures in place to deal decisively with corrupt elements in our system.

This is according to Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport and Chair of the Governance and Planning Cluster, Ismail Vadi in his opening remarks at the Gauteng Public Engagement Workshop for Development of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS).

The gathering was held on Tuesday, 05 June 2018 at the Sunnyside Park Hotel in Parktown, Johannesburg.

In his address, the MEC stressed that the effectiveness of anti-fraud and corruption measures is a guarantee to ordinary people that service delivery programmes are implemented without the allocated funds being diverted to the pockets of few greedy individuals.

"I believe today's session is an opportunity for all stakeholders in Gauteng to contribute on the development of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy".

He added that this process sought to assist with dealing with criticism widely levelled against government over processes that never produce ideal results due to failure to consult in the development of these strategies.

Various sectors of society including government, business sector, civil society, professional bodies, organized labour, organized business and ordinary citizens have been invited to be part of the process.

The MEC further indicated that the Provincial Government has "prioritised and are in the process of eradicating corruption among public servants, business partners and the civil society to ensure a corrupt free Gauteng City Region". He emphasized that public participation has more to do with the acknowledgement of the frustrating levels of corruption in our society.

"Hence you want to be part of those who are seeking solutions to address this challenge. We really appreciate that as government."

In 2017, Gauteng Premier David Makhura established a civil society-led Ethics Advisory Council, to provide expert advice on strategies to fight corruption; exercise oversight over the Provincial Cabinet and hold it accountable for its actions or inaction on governance matters.

The rationale for developing an overarching National Anti-Corruption Strategy is to:

Rejuvenate national dialogue and direct energy towards practical mechanisms to reduce corruption and improve ethical practice across sectors and amongst citizens in South Africa

Provide a robust conceptual framework and strategic pillars to guide anti-corruption approaches across relevant sectors in the country

Support coordination between government, business and civil society efforts to reduce corruption and improve accountability and ethical practice

Provide a tool for monitoring progress towards a less corrupt society

Issued by: Gauteng Roads and Transport