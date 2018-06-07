South Africa: Democracy - India's Great Equaliser

analysis

The world's largest democracy has important lessons for those advocating the "development-before-democracy" thesis, especially those countries featuring various ethnic, religious and racial fault-lines.

"Democracy means that people are continuously auditing government," says OP Rawat, India's Chief Election Commissioner.

"If government does not perform, they will be thrown out. They always have to be on their toes."

This helps to explain why, in apparent contrast to the West, there is increasing enthusiasm for elections in India.

In the May 2014 general election, for example, 540-million voters - 66.4% of those eligible - went to the polls. This was a new record for India, up from 58% in 2009, even the 44% who voted in 1951 amidst the warm glow of independence. It surpassed the previous high in the 1984 election won by Rajiv Gandhi after his mother Indira was assassinated, when 64% of voters went to the polls.

Indians attend a mass rally organised by Trinamool Party before the ninth phase of the parliamentary elections in Calcutta, Eastern India, 10 May 2014....