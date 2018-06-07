7 June 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Democracy - India's Great Equaliser

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Greg Mills

The world's largest democracy has important lessons for those advocating the "development-before-democracy" thesis, especially those countries featuring various ethnic, religious and racial fault-lines.

"Democracy means that people are continuously auditing government," says OP Rawat, India's Chief Election Commissioner.

"If government does not perform, they will be thrown out. They always have to be on their toes."

This helps to explain why, in apparent contrast to the West, there is increasing enthusiasm for elections in India.

In the May 2014 general election, for example, 540-million voters - 66.4% of those eligible - went to the polls. This was a new record for India, up from 58% in 2009, even the 44% who voted in 1951 amidst the warm glow of independence. It surpassed the previous high in the 1984 election won by Rajiv Gandhi after his mother Indira was assassinated, when 64% of voters went to the polls.

Indians attend a mass rally organised by Trinamool Party before the ninth phase of the parliamentary elections in Calcutta, Eastern India, 10 May 2014....

South Africa

Convicted Axe Murderer Van Breda Handed Three Life Sentences

Western Cape High Court Judge Siraj Desai has sentenced Henri Van Breda to three life sentences for the murder of his… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.