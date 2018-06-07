The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is expected to visit the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital for a site inspection on Thursday.

The inspection comes after several reports alleging that there was a shortage of radiation oncologists at the hospital's oncology ward.

The commission said it was also alleged there was a breakdown of vital cancer treatment machines and delays in the provision of healthcare services to approximately 500 cancer patients who are waiting for radiation treatment.

Aggrieved staff trashed the hospital and disrupted operations over bonuses the department owes them about a week ago.

Protesters broke the doors of the pharmacy and taps were deliberately opened to flood some sections of the hospital.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi described the unprotected strike at the time as "hooliganism".

Meeting with CEO, management

Motsoaledi, however, said the department did not deny that it owed the employees their bonuses.

"The general staff are owed bonuses. They have been paid their salaries and pay progression. The Gauteng department of health does not deny that they owe them that money. I understand that the matter was even discussed at the Gauteng cabinet meeting about the process to start paying them."

Commission spokesperson Zamakhize Mkhize said the delegation would meet with CEO Gladys Bogoshi and the management of the hospital on Thursday.

"We will then do the site inspection and speak to some of the staff members at the oncology department. We will only brief media once that is done," Mkhize said.

It has been reported that the Steve Biko Academic Hospital's oncology department in Pretoria is also under strain.

On Tuesday, Motsoaledi dismissed claims that the country's health services are on the verge of collapse. He did, however, concede that the system was very distressed.

Motsoaledi was responding Health Ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba's comment during an eNCA interview last weekend that many "Life Esidimenis" were taking place across the country.

Source: News24