7 June 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Honest Matatu Conductor and Wife Welcome Their Bundle of Joy - Photos

By Evelyne Musambi

The wife of the honest matatu conductor who returned Sh30,000 to a customer delivered a baby boy on Wednesday afternoon at Nairobi Hospital.

Daniel Mwaura's wife delivered the couple's second child, Baraka Gitari, at the facility just 12 hours after she was admitted.

The Mwaura's did not pay a dime for the delivery as the Nairobi Hospital had offered them a free delivery as a gift for Mr Mwaura's honest act.

His act of returning a customer's wallet full of cash shocked many including his wife who was pregnant at the time.

Mwaura found the wallet in the matatu he works for just after he had dropped off passengers in Nairobi.

He opted to notify his employer and when the customer came looking for his wallet he handed over Sh30,000 that was inside.

Mwaura's honesty attracted goodwill from many people who rewarded him with up to Sh150,000 as appreciation.

Nairobi Hospital offered free delivery for his expectant wife and she was called in for three ante-natal clinics ahead of her expected June delivery.

Mrs Mwaura went to the hospital on Tuesday for her usual antenatal clinics and was admitted.

"I went to see her on Wednesday over lunch hour and found that she was yet to deliver but at around 3pm I was called and given the good news," an excited Mwaura told Nairobi News.

Nairobi News congratulates the new parents!

