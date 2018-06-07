The astronomical levels of corruption within African football has been laid bare after a senior Ghanaian official was caught on tape receiving bribe so as to influence player selection in the national team.

In a revelation that has stunned many, Eddie Doku, Greater Accra Regional Football Association Chairman, is seen in a video pocketing a huge bundle of cash as a bribe to influence game time for a player in the Black Stars Team 'B' during the WAFU Zone 'B' tournament.

Doku was filmed in part of an investigative piece put out by investigative reporter, Anas, Aremeyaw, titled 'Number 12' which is set to be aired in Accra on Wednesday.

Ghana, who face Kenya in Nairobi in September in a crunch 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, is one of the continent's strongest football teams.

FINAL ACT

Doku, who was the chairman of the team's management committee, took an unspecified amount of money to ensure Hearts of Oak winger Patrick Razak got more minutes on the pitch for the team.

Razak became one of the tournament's best performers, but it has now been revealed that Doku benefited financially from the player's participation in the matches.

In the tape, Doku is seen taking money from the undercover reporter from 'Tiger Eye'. He takes the money, unwraps it and splits it and stashes two bundles into his left and right jacket pockets with a third bundle going into the right pocket of his trousers.

Then in what is a bizarre if not hilarious final act, he crumbles the empty paper wrappings in which the money was delivered and hands it over to the undercover reporter.