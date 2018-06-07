Zimbabwe: President of the Republic Arrives to Harare On an Official Visit

Harare, Zimbabwe — The President of the Republic, Secretary-General of the Frente POLISARIO, Mr. Brahim Gali, has arrived in Harare on a three-day official visit to the Republic of Zimbabwe.

The President of the Republic was received at the Robert Gabrielle Mugabe International Airport by the Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr. Shiunga, where traditional teams presented songs and dances welcoming the arrival of the President and his delegation.

The President of the Republic also had a bilateral meeting with his Zimbabwean counterpart, Emerson Dambodzo Manangaqua, and similar meetings with ministers. The presidential delegation attended a dinner party hosted by the President of Zimbabwe in honor of the President and his accompanying delegation.

The president will visit the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier where he will put a wreath in honor of the heroes of Acry before the presidential delegation heads to Victoria Falls to see the waterfalls in that area, according to the program of the visit.