Kenya: Policeman 'Shot Bosses Dead for Punishing Him'

A policeman killed his two seniors because they punished him after he reported to work late and drunk, the High Court in Nyeri heard on Wednesday.

Four witnesses told Justice Teresia Matheka that Constable Mark Mutwiri Mbogo snatched a G3 rifle from a colleague and started shooting at his bosses and other officers at Narumoru Police Station on March 26, 2011.

The witnesses, all police officers, testified that Mr Mbogo shot dead the station's deputy commander, Inspector Hudson Orwenyo, and Senior Sergeant John Koros in the melee.

They were shot in the chest four and three times respectively while two other officers, James Kiogora and Margaret Imathiu, escaped with gunshot wounds in the 6 pm incident.

DISCIPLINARY MEASURE

Corporal Kibiri Munjiri, a prosecution witness, told the court that prior to the incident, he shared living quarters with the suspect and another officer, Constable Wanjohi.

"Mr Mbogo reported on duty at 6.20 pm in full uniform while drunk. He was supposed to report at 4 pm. The seniors decided to enter his name in the Occurrence Book as a disciplinary measure. He then grabbed a gun from Ms Imathiu and started shooting," said Mr Munjiri.

His efforts to prevent the accused from causing harm were futile as he was forced to take cover to save his own life.

Inspector Evans Wesonga, the investigating officer, said Mr Mbogo escaped towards Nanyuki town after the shooting incident.

A team of police officers from different units was deployed to search for the suspect and investigate the incident.

SPENT BULLET CARTRIDGES

"The suspect was arrested at Nanyuki bus terminus aboard a matatu that was leaving for Nairobi. We had monitored his movements through his mobile phone calls," said Mr Wesonga.

He produced the gun together with spent bullet cartridges in court and explained that Mr Mbogo had fired 14 times during the incident.

Another witness, Corporal Julius ole Salaparach, said the firearm was later recovered hidden behind the OCS's pit latrine within the police station.

But, through lawyer Njuguna Kimani, the suspect asked why no inventory was recorded in respect of the rifle, adding that Mr Munjiri had contradicted himself in his testimony.

The lawyer told the court that Mr Munjiri was not an eyewitness in the incident since he escaped towards Solio Ranch as indicated in his statement.

The hearing continues on October 8, 2018.