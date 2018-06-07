Liberia: Bong County High School Championship Reaches Finals

St Martin's set for the championship finals

Defending Bong County High School Football Champions N.V. Massaquoi will meet St. Martin's High School in both football (FB) and kickball (KB) at the David Kuyon Sports Grounds in Gbarnga, Bong County, during the finals of the Bong County High School Championship on Saturday, June 9.

The clash of the two high schools is the result of successive wins by both N.V. Massaquoi and St. Martin's High School. Prior to the finals, N.V. Massaquoi defeated Tubman Gray 14-0 in kickball while St. Martin's defeated Alexander A. Andrews 5-2 in the kickball semi-finals. In football semi-finals, Defending Bong County High School Football Champions N.V. Massaquoi defeated Bong Community 1-0 while St. Martin's defeated Gboveh High School 5-4 in a penalty shootout after playing goalless during full ninety minutes.

Emmanuel Potee of Gboveh High School maintains his position as the highest goal scorer of the tournament so far with 4 goals, followed by Solomon Sumo of N.V. Massaquoi with 3 goals, Benedict Rennie of Phebe Lutheran with 3 goals, and Varney Kamara of Gboveh High with 3 goals.

The fixture for the Grand Finals is as follows:

Saturday, June 9, 2018, N.V. MASSAQUOI vs ST. MARTIN'S 1:00 KB

Saturday, June 9, 2018, N.V. MASSAQUOI vs ST. MARTIN'S 3:00 FB

The winners (FB and KB) from Bong County High School Championship will meet other champion high schools from Bassa, Nimba, and Margibi during Region 2 Championship sometime next month. Meanwhile, the Grand Bassa High School Championship commences on Thursday, June 14, 2018, at the Doris Williams Sports Grounds in Buchanan, featuring eight high schools.

Five Sports Regions:

Region 1 - Lofa, Gbarpolu, Cape Mount, Bomi

Region 2 - Bong, Nimba, Margibi, Grand Bassa

Region 3 - Montserrado

Region 4 - River Cess, Sinoe, Grand Kru

Region 5 - Grand Gedeh, River Gee, Maryland

All games are organized by National High School Sports, an organization that uses sports as a platform to motivate young people to enroll in high school. The organization harnesses sports and education in support of youth development, boosting school enrollment and helping to reduce youth illiteracy in Liberia.

Prizes for the 2018 national high school football and kickball champions include a large trophy, medals, and cash and an international travel opportunity for the national football champions to play friendly international high school games in Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone or Ivory Coast.

The Most Valuable Player of the 2018 National High School Football and Kickball Championship will receive cash prizes and one-year scholarship while the Highest Goal Scorer will receive a cash prize.

Provisional list of tournament sponsors: NASSCORP, Orange Liberia, CBL, LBDI, Doxxbet Liberia Inc., Carter Center, National Housing Authority, NAYMOTE, Universal Outreach Foundation, YOCEL, LTA, LRA, TOTAL Liberia.

Authors

Omari Jackson